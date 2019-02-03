Amateur athletes check readiness of roller track in Raubichi

In late February, the Belarusian Raubichi will host the European Biathlon Championship. At the same time the "Race of Legends" will be held. Daria Domracheva and Nadezhda Scardino officially bid farewell to great sport.

More than a hundred schoolchildren fr om all over the country will perform at the final stage of the Republican “Snow Sniper” competitions for the prizes of the President’s Sports Club.

Sergey Kovalchuk, Minister of Sports and Tourism of Belarus: “Winter is associated with several sports. This is hockey, biathlon, freestyle, and cross-country skiing. But biathlon is of course the most popular. Therefore, it was decided to focus on this sport. "Minsk Ski" is already a traditional holiday. The first start is scheduled for 11 am. Teams of the President of Belarus, the Presidential Administration, the Council of Ministers, regional executive committees, Minsk City Executive Committee and biathlon fans will take part in it. Each participant will run 3 kilometers and 600 meters. Two firing lines are scheduled for the race. And then there will be mass starts for everyone.

Vladimir Nesterovich, a spokesman for the Ministry of Sport and Tourism of Belarus: “The holiday, of course, is designed not only for participants, but also for fans and spectators. Concert venues will be arranged for them, wh ere Belarusian pop stars will perform. Meals will be arranged. It will be possible to take part in various competitions.