Minsk Half-Marathon receives silver label from International Association of Athletics Federations

Minsk Half Marathon officially received a silver label from the International Association of Athletics Federations. This, of course, enhances the status of the Belarusian race. In order to achieve this result, we had to fulfill a number of strict requirements. One of them was an increase in the prize fund to 60 thousand dollars. This year, V Minsk Half-Marathon will be held on September 15. And its slogan will be "Run Together." The distance of the races will remain unchanged.

