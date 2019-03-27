3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk Half-Marathon receives silver label from International Association of Athletics Federations
Minsk Half Marathon officially received a silver label from the International Association of Athletics Federations. This, of course, enhances the status of the Belarusian race. In order to achieve this result, we had to fulfill a number of strict requirements. One of them was an increase in the prize fund to 60 thousand dollars. This year, V Minsk Half-Marathon will be held on September 15. And its slogan will be "Run Together." The distance of the races will remain unchanged.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All