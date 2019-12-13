Minsk Half-Marathon to be held on September 13 this year

The Chairman of the Belarusian Athletics Federation Vadim Devyatovsky told about this in an interview with our program. The initiator of the running festival noted that the date remains the same - September 13. The organizing committee is ready to hold the Half-Marathon on later dates. This will happen if the current epidemiological situation will remain.



Registration for all races is open until September 12, but the cost of participation increases, closer to the end of the registration.

