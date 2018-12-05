3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
SKA Minsk reaches 1st place in championship of Belarus in handball
SKA Minsk has defeated the national team of Belarus 40:16 and temporarily bypassed the team Meshkov Brest. The Brest residents have three games in reserve. SKA Minsk has 22 points after 13 meetings. The current champion has 20 points after 10 meetings.
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
