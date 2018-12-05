PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
SKA Minsk reaches 1st place in championship of Belarus in handball

SKA Minsk has defeated the national team of Belarus 40:16 and temporarily bypassed the team Meshkov Brest. The Brest residents have three games in reserve. SKA Minsk has 22 points after 13 meetings. The current champion has 20 points after 10 meetings.



