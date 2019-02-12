PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Minsk Dinamo defeated in home game of regular KHL championship

On the ice of Minsk-Arena Minsk Dinamo lost to Lokomotiv from Yaroslavl with a score of 0-3. All three goals were made in the second 20-minute period.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All