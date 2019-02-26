3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Minsk Dinamo to play on home ice against team of Extraliga clubs
The team will include hockey players of the club Yunost Minsk, Grodno Neman and Shakhtyor Soligorsk - the leaders of the national championship.
Last time Minsk Dinamo played against the team of Extraliga clubs in August 2014 in the Ruslan Salei Cup. Then the Minsk team won.
The confrontation between Minsk Dinamo and the team of Extraliga clubs will last until two victories of one of the teams. On Thursday, the series will move to Chizhovka Arena. Watch live broadcast of the game on Belarus 5.
