Belarusian team defeats Andorra with score 5:0

The national team of Belarus defeated Andorra with the score 5:0 in the preliminary qualification round for the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup. Andrei Tolmach’s team defeated Kosovo 5:0 on Wednesday, and yesterday it beat Andorra with the same score. All the goals in yesterday's meeting were scored in the first half.

On Saturday at 14:15 the team will hold the final match of the preliminary round against Norway, which lost to Kosovo on Thursday, 1:5. Two teams will enter the next round. Only 6 teams out of 48, playing in the selection, will reach the World Cup 2020 in Lithuania.