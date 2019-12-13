PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova takes bronze at World Athletics Indoor Tour in France

Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova of Belarus claimed bronze with 6.59m in the Long Jump at the World Athletics Indoor Tour in Lievin, France. Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk won the event

