National junior soccer team of Belarus to play against Liechtenstein on October 12 in U21 EURO Qualifiers 2021-2023

The Belarusian junior soccer team will compete with their peers from Liechtenstein in Borisov today in search of the first victory in U21 EURO Qualifiers 2021-2023. The team of Sergey Yasinsky is a clear favorite of the confrontation with the opponents.

