National junior soccer team of Belarus to play against Liechtenstein on October 12 in U21 EURO Qualifiers 2021-2023
The Belarusian junior soccer team will compete with their peers from Liechtenstein in Borisov today in search of the first victory in U21 EURO Qualifiers 2021-2023. The team of Sergey Yasinsky is a clear favorite of the confrontation with the opponents.
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
