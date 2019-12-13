Belarus national youth football team loses to Portugal in Euro 2023 qualifying

The youth national football team of Belarus lost to the Portuguese team in the qualifying match of the European Championship 2023. The score is 1-0 in favor of the home team. The only goal was scored by the Portuguese in the penalty spot. This is the second defeat of the Sergey Yasinsky’s team. The Belarusians lost to Iceland a week earlier. Our team will play the next match at home against Greece on October 8. The winners of the nine qualifying groups, as well as the best team that will hold the second place, will enter the final stage of UEFA Euro 2023.