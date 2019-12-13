3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus junior hockey team getting ready for Black Sea Cup
Four players left the Belarusian junior hockey team. Forwards Kirill Malashchenko, Alexander Muromtsev, Ilya Shurinov and defenseman Nikolai Filanovich won't participate in the Black Sea Cup. The tournament will be held on May 25-30 in Sochi.
Two Russian youth teams, and junior (U-18) team of our eastern neighbors will be the rivals of Sergey Stas’ squad.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All