Belarusian hockey junior team to hold 2nd match today within Tournament of Four

The Belarusian junior hockey team will hold the 2nd match in Bobruisk. They will compete against Austria. The opponent lost to the Danes in the 1st round, the Belarusians won against Latvia - 1: 0. The live broadcast of the match will begin at 16:50 on Belarus 5.

