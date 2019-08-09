PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Men's national volleyball team of Belarus getting ready for European championship

The strategic task is to reach the League of Nations, and the playoffs of the European championship. The men's national volleyball team of Belarus is getting ready for the continental forum, which will start on September 12.

