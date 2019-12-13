PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Men's national basketball team becomes leader of Group B for reaching World Cup-2023

The men's national basketball team is the first in Group B in qualifying games for the World Championship. Our guys, led by Rostislav Vergun, defeated Turkey at the start, and then lost in the fight to Greece on Sunday. However, the balance of the earned points allows us to be on the first line.

