Belarusian male handball team to leave for world championship today

The planetary forum will be hosted by Egypt. Coronavirus made serious adjustments in the preparations. But still, according to the team's head coach, the new generation of handball players is more ambitious than the previous one.



On January 14 the Belarusians will play their first match at the championship. In the preliminary round we`ll meet with Russians, South Koreans, and Slovenians. The next stage will see the 3 strongest teams in the quartet. The prestigious forum will be broadcasted by Belteleradiocompany.



