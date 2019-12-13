Belarusian men's team takes eighth place in biathlon relay at Olympics in Beijing

The Belarusians were fighting till the last meters in the men's biathlon relay, but finished the eighth. The Belarusians started quite well: Nikita Lobastau, having used two extra rounds, relayed second to Dmitry Lazovsky. Having shot accurately on the lying position, Lazovsky closed the target from seven shots. After half of the race Maxim Vorobey went third to his stage. But his chances for a medal were ruined by two penalty laps. Anton Smolski was only the ninth to come to the distance. And at the finish line he was the 8th. Thus our guys repeated the result of the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. The victory was celebrated by the Norwegians, silver went to the French, and bronze went to the Russians.