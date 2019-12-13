Men's sprint at stage of Biathlon World Cup to be shown live on Belarus

Roman Eletnov, Sergey Bocharnikov, Anton Smolsky and Nikita Lobastov are announced for today's men's sprint race, which will be held at the fifth stage of the season of the Biathlon World Cup. In total, 111 shooting skiers will go to the start. Belarus 5 will show the race live. The broadcast starts at 16:20.



Yesterday, a high result in a similar discipline among women was demonstrated by Anna Sola, who took the fourth place.



