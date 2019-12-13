3.42 RUB
Belarusians start at European Handball Championship by defeating Serbs
The national team of Belarus started successfully at the European Handball Championship. In the first match of the tournament they won a victory over the Serbs - 35:30. To get to the next round, they have to be at least second in the quartet. Next we will play with Croatian and Montenegrin teams.
