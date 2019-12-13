EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusians start at European Handball Championship by defeating Serbs

The national team of Belarus started successfully at the European Handball Championship. In the first match of the tournament they won a victory over the Serbs - 35:30. To get to the next round, they have to be at least second in the quartet. Next we will play with Croatian and Montenegrin teams.

