Two sets of awards to be played today at European Weightlifting Championship
Daria Naumova will compete for medals among women in the weight category up to 76 kilograms. In men’s competitions Maxim Mudrevsky will be on the platform. The live broadcast will start on Belarus 5 at 5 PM. The Belarusian national team has four awards. Yesterday, the silver medal was won by Peter Asayonok.
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
