Two sets of awards to be played today at European Weightlifting Championship

Daria Naumova will compete for medals among women in the weight category up to 76 kilograms. In men’s competitions Maxim Mudrevsky will be on the platform. The live broadcast will start on Belarus 5 at 5 PM. The Belarusian national team has four awards. Yesterday, the silver medal was won by Peter Asayonok.

