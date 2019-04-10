EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Winner of the Presidential Cup to be determined today

At "Chyzhovka Arena" in the fifth match of the championship finals, Minsk "Youth" will host oppose Grodno "Neman". The score in the series is 3: 1 in favor of Zakharov's team. Watch live broadcast of the final on the Belarusian TV Channel at 19:30.

