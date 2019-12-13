Online streaming
Search
3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
ENG
Minsk
News
Video gallery
TV channels
Radio
Online streaming
President
Economy
Society
Politics
Health
Technology
Culture
Incidents
Regions
Sport
In the world
Horizon
Telegram news
Biathlon
Motorsport
Main page
/
News
/
Sport
Belarusian team has 6 medals at Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in cycling
08.06.2024
17:08
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
14 hours ago
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
31.10.2024
23:23
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
31.10.2024
14:48
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
31.10.2024
12:39
Politics
All
Time for truth and dialogue - results of II International Conference on Eurasian Security summed up
01.11.2024
22:35
Kochanova holds meeting with Turkish ambassador
01.11.2024
09:55
Foreign Ministers of Belarus and Hungary discuss economic issues
31.10.2024
20:27
Lavrov: Belarus and Russia are completing preparation of a treaty on security guarantees
31.10.2024
13:39
Golovchenko: Belarus and Syria linked by genuine friendship and long-standing partnership relations
30.10.2024
13:41
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
11 hours ago
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
16 hours ago
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
01.11.2024
22:38
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
01.11.2024
13:30
Economy
All
Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange to cooperate with colleagues from Nigeria
01.11.2024
11:00
Belarus and Syria sign statement on eliminating negative consequences of sanctions
29.10.2024
12:57
Snopkov: China is the only country that gave us loans for industrial enterprise
27.10.2024
22:07
Why did World Bank scare Belarus with stagnation and stagflation?
27.10.2024
23:16
Natural disasters and armed conflicts trigger global epidemic of hunger
26.10.2024
23:08
In the world
All
Ukrainian nationalist urges people to die
17 hours ago
Fiсo is sure that Moscow is not to blame for the Ukrainian conflict
17 hours ago
Сars with Belarusian license plates to be confiscated in Latvia November 1
01.11.2024
07:57
Ukraine names number of desertions from AFU
30.10.2024
08:30
Regions
All
Large-scale events to be held tonight at Brest Fortress
21.06.2021
21:49
Victory Train arrives in Grodno
19.06.2021
16:03
Patriotic rally "For Belarus!" held in Mogilev Region
22.05.2021
20:29
Students of Grodno Medical University work in hospitals and outpatient clinics
21.12.2020
09:21
New woodworking plant to be built in Svisloch District
18.12.2020
15:44
Zone X
All
Activity of gray realtors suppressed in Baranovichi
21.03.2024
21:22
Зона Х, угон
21.12.2022
21:24
Cab driver in Minsk did not succumb to offer of phone crooks
28.11.2022
10:52
Pensioners help to detain phone fraudsters
22.06.2022
17:13
Horizon
All
Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection
22.05.2022
11:37
Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website
18.10.2021
22:04
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
14.06.2021
11:06
2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say
13.12.2019
23:06