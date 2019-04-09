EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Over 40 thousand tickets sold to II European Games

The nuances of the main sporting event of the year were discussed today in Mogilev. The Games will start on June 21 in Minsk. By the number of participants the Games will surpass the winter competitions with more than four thousand athletes and 15 sports. 50 days before the opening a relay race will begin in Rome. The flame of the Games will be carried across the countries of Europe and each region of Belarus.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All