Over 35 thousand tickets to II European Games already sold
This was announced today in Brest by the organizers of the main multisports event of this summer. For foreign fans a ticket is a kind of a pass for visiting games without a visa. On the eve of the II European Games, the relay Flame of Peace will take place. It will start in Rome on May 3. Brest will be the first city of Belarus where the participants of the action will continue the march.
