Belarusian athletes win 69 medals at II European Games

On the last day of competition at the II European Games, Belarusians won 8 awards, 2 of them were of the highest standard. Tatyana Sharakova won the individual pursuit in track cycling. Previously, she became the third in the group race on the highway. And Kirill Grishchenko, a Greco-Roman wrestler in the weight category up to 130 kg, climbed to the highest step of the podium .

Another wrestler Alexander Grabovik won a silver medal in weight category up to 97 kg. The second place was taken by boxer Vladislav Smyaglikov. In sports gymnastics there are two bronze medals wo by Andrei Likhovitsky and 15-year-old Anastasia Alistratova. Bronze awards were also taken by karate performers Maria Kulinkovich and Artem Kravtsov.

109 awards brought the first place to Russians. The Belarusians have 69 medals (24 gold, 16 silver and 29 bronze awards). The Ukrainians are in third place, they are followed by the Italian team and the Netherlands.