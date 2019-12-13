Biathlon World Cup in Antholz, Italy

Dzinara Alimbekava stopped one step away from the flower ceremony in the individual race at the seventh stage of the World Cup in Antholz. Justine Breza of France is the winner. Another French Julia Simon is the second. Swede Mona Brorsson is the third. Hanna Sola has 38th place. Alina Pilchuk is the 64th and four penalties. Irina Leshchenko is the 78th. Irina Kruchinkina is the 87th. The Czech athlete Marketa Davidova became the holder of the Small Crystal Globe. Today she is the 6th. Tomorrow,the program includes men's mass start and women's relay.