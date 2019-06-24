Judoists to play awards in five weight categories

Today we hope on the European champion Marina Slutskaya in the weight category up to 78 kg. In the weight category up to 90 kilograms, Yegor Varapayev and Viktor Klyausov will perform. In the category up to 100 Nikita Svirid and Daniel Muket will represent Belarus as well as Alexander Vakhovyak and Vladislav Terpitsk in the category of over 100 kg. 4 Olympic champions, 8 world champions and more than 20 European champions in this sport have arrived in Minsk.