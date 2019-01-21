3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
European Figure Skating Championship starts in Minsk-Arena
The European Championship in figure skating has started in Minsk-Arena today. Belarus hosts this large-scale forum for the first time. Now the athletes from 27 countries are holding training open to the public. The competition will begin on Wednesday with the short program among women. Fans and athletes will be able to get acquainted with the traditions and culture of our country with the help of organized thematic excursions. Entertainment platforms will be created in Minsk-Arena.
The continental forum will run until the end of the week. Several hundred volunteers are involved to ensure that the championship is held at a high level.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All