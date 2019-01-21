European Figure Skating Championship starts in Minsk-Arena

The European Championship in figure skating has started in Minsk-Arena today. Belarus hosts this large-scale forum for the first time. Now the athletes from 27 countries are holding training open to the public. The competition will begin on Wednesday with the short program among women. Fans and athletes will be able to get acquainted with the traditions and culture of our country with the help of organized thematic excursions. Entertainment platforms will be created in Minsk-Arena.

