PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

European Figure Skating Championship starts in Minsk-Arena

The European Championship in figure skating has started in Minsk-Arena today. Belarus hosts this large-scale forum for the first time. Now the athletes from 27 countries are holding training open to the public. The competition will begin on Wednesday with the short program among women. Fans and athletes will be able to get acquainted with the traditions and culture of our country with the help of organized thematic excursions. Entertainment platforms will be created in Minsk-Arena.

The continental forum will run until the end of the week. Several hundred volunteers are involved to ensure that the championship is held at a high level.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All