Belarusians win three medals at European Youth Athletics Championships

The Belarusian national team has won three medals at the European Youth Athletics Championships. Dmitry Karpuk was the first to climb the Estonian podium. He showed the best result in the shot put and sent the apparatus to the mark of 20.33, thus becoming the only one who conquered the 20-meter mark on the first day. Dmitry's gold before the final day of the competition was joined by a silver medal in discus throw by Evgeny Bogutsky - 61 meters and 21 centimeters. And the third medalist was taken by Alexandra Konshina. In her best attempt she threw the javelin at 59 m 14 cm, won the gold medal and updated her personal record.