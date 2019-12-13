Women's relay to be held at fifth stage of Biathlon World Cup today

Dinara Alimbekova will run first for Belarus in the relay at the fifth stage of the Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, Germany. The race starts at 16:20.



It will be aired live on TV channel Belarus 5. Our national team will play under the 11th starting number. Alimbekova will pass the relay to Irina Krivko. Anna Sola will run in the third stage. Elena Kruchinkina will finish the race.

