Opening ceremony of Belarusian Athletics Championship starts at Dynamo Stadium

Tima Belorusskih, the idol of teenagers and young people, will perform at the ceremony. The Belarusian athletes will receive all the attention after the ceremony. The best athletes of the country will compete for 41 sets of awards for 3 days. 4 sets of medals have already been won. Belarus 5 will broadcast the competition live. It starts at 5.50 pm.

