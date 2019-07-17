EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Organizing committee discusses experience and details of II European Games

The results of the II European Games were summed up in the government, for example, visa-free entry into the country, priority pass of participants of the Games and tourists across the state border of Belarus, readiness of sports facilities, medical care, security and transport links.

In the near future, the Directorate of Games, which was specifically created for organizing and holding a sports forum, will complete its work.

