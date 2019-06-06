3.42 RUB
Forward Alexander Kogalev stays in hockey club Dinamo Minsk
The forward has signed a bilateral contract for two years. Last season Alexander scored 9 points during 44 matches, earned 10 minutes penalty with a utility score of plus 1. At the end of the game year, Kogalev joined Minsk Yunost and became the champion of Belarus with the team. He took part in 4 World Championship matches in Nur-Sultan and helped the national team return to the elite.
