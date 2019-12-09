PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
World Youth Championship in 1st Division starts in Minsk

Our hockey team compete for the place in the top elite. Among the rivals are the teams of Denmark, Slovenia, Norway, Latvia and Austria. Our team is playing with the Austrians right now. The TV Agency crew works all day in the sports complex.

