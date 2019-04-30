EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
National hockey team of Belarus to fight against Hungary today

The national hockey team of Belarus will play the second match of the group stage of the World Championship in the first division. The rivals of the team of Andrei Sidorenko are hockey players from Hungary. The live broadcast of the match on Belarus 5 will begin at 16:20. On the eve the Belarusians defeated the team of Lithuania, and the Hungarians defeated the South Korean team 1:5.

