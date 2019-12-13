3.42 RUB
None of the points on which the national teams of Belarus were suspended from competitions is not supported legally - Chairman of the Belarusian Tennis Federation
Justice and logic are on the side of the Belarusian sport. But even this was not enough for officials from the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the International Tennis Federation. On March 5, the Chairman of the Belarusian Tennis Federation Sergei Rutenko said at a special press conference that none of the points, according to which the national teams of Belarus were suspended from competition, are not supported legally and do not correspond to common sense. Even the opponents in the court hearings recognize this, but, being in political captivity, do not make fair decisions.
"Let them decide now. They certainly can't shut us up. I am considering any options for myself as well. It will not stop me. They are trying to intimidate with courts, something else. But I will definitely not stop, I will defend, as I said, the honor of the country and the rights of our athletes," said Sergei Rutenko.
A team of professional lawyers has been working with the tennis federation for two years. The head of the Belarusian tennis, Sergei Rutenko notes that he will continue to appeal to international authorities, because the truth is on the side of the Belarusians.
