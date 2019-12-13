Belarus NOC against IOC recommendations not to allow the country's athletes to participate in competitions

Unfortunately, ordinary people suffer from the political ambitions of the West. Perhaps there has never been such widespread discrimination in the history of Belarusian and Russian sport. There is a real pressure going on. The International Olympic Committee recommends not to invite and not to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the competitions. At best, they allow them to apply for a neutral status. Thus, Belarus and Russia are excluded from the international hockey family. Russia’s participation in the Champions League, World Championships and European Championships was completely excluded. This wild injustice reasonably causes a wave of indignation among the fans - after all, sports should unite!



The National Olympic Committee of Belarus strongly opposed the IOC recommendations. The NOC of Belarus considers the calls of the Executive Committee of the IOC to suspend the Belarusian athletes from participation in international competitions, not to use the national flag and not to play the national anthem of the Republic of Belarus as illegitimate and contrary to the international law. This decision is not subject to any explanation and is based on unreliable information. If the IOC declares the protection of sportsmen from all forms of harassment and discrimination, including those based on nationality, as its highest priority, why does it allow Belarusian sportsmen, who have not violated anything and who exclusively stand for peace and mutual understanding between peoples and states, to be disqualified from participation in competitions?



Sport has become a tool for politicians



Yesterday,the Belarusian biathlon team returned home from the World Cup after the IBU had groundlessly banned our anthem and flag and banned even scoring points in the Nations Cup, there was simply no point in competing.



Such decisions cause a split in the global sports community, which tried to adhere to the principles of equality, mutual respect and independence from politics. Of course, this discrimination hurts a huge number of athletes, coaches and, most importantly, millions of fans.



As a sports organization, we are deeply convinced that the mission of sports, and hockey in particular, is to unite people, promote friendship, the spirit of fair play and unity, especially in difficult times, rather than to divide people through unjust discriminatory decisions directly contrary to the IIHF Charter.



Belarusian athletes do not take part in the armed conflict - this is obvious. Therefore, despite the absurdity and unsportsmanlike nature of the decision taken by the IIHF, the Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus will continue to work to develop hockey in the country and to provide all its athletes with equal opportunities for professional growth and development.



