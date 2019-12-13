PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
O. Govortsova wins first qualifying round at Indian Wells tennis tournament

Olga Govortsova wins in the first round of qualification at the prestigious tennis tournament in Indian Wells: in a three-set match, the Belarusian defeated Japanese Mayo Hibi - 6:2, 3:6, 6:1. Olga's opponent in the second qualifying round will be representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas.

