BATE to fight for participation in Champions League

BATE will hold today a return match against the Azerbaijani Qarabag in the third round of the qualification of the main cup tournament of Europe. The winner of this meeting guarantees himself participation at least in the Europa League.

A week ago 29 thousand people watched the duel of Qarabag and BATE in Baku. On August 7, BATE achieved a minimal victory - 1:0.

To qualify for the next round of the Champions League, BATE needs a win or a draw. It is already known who the winner of this confrontation will play with. This will be the Dutch PSV Eindhoven.