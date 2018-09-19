PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Winner of Stanley Cup American Beau Bennett leaves hockey club Dinamo-Minsk

The contract with the forward is terminated by agreement of the parties. As a result of five matches Beau Bennett had only one assistant point. According to general director Anatoly Kurilets, the club is working on options of strengthening the team and looking for a replacement for Bennett.

