One of stages of 2022 World Cup Biathlon to be held in Raubichi

This decision was made by the International Biathlon Union. Remarkably, newly-arrived champions and prize-winners of the Olympic Games will come to us. After all, the Belarusian stage will be held immediately after the Olympics in Beijing - from February 28 to March 6.

Belarusians deserve the right to host the competition of this level not only due to the results of our athletes. The existing infrastructure played a significant role in this issue. After all, many experts confidently call Raubichi one of the best biathlon complexes in the world. At the moment, Belarus is the only country in the post-Soviet space that has the right to hold a stage of the Biathlon World Cup.