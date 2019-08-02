3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
One of the oldest clubs in Italy ,Torino, goes to Belarus
The home match of the 3rd round of qualification of the Europa League of Shakhtar against Torino will be held at the stadium "Dinamo" on August 15, and before that the teams will play in Italy on August 8. At the sum of two matches Shakhtar beat Danish Esbjerg: 0:0 and 2:0.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All