Official statement of NOC of Belarus on decision of IOC Disciplinary Commission to revoke accreditation of coaches Y. Moisevich and A. Shumak
The NOC of Belarus made an official statement on the decision of the IOC Disciplinary Commission to revoke the accreditation of athletics trainers - Yuri Moisevich and Artur Shumak.
"The National Olympic Committee of Belarus confirms this information and in the near future the trainers will return to Minsk. At the same time, they reserve the right to appeal this decision. In turn, we are still open for continuation of the dialogue and we are in close cooperation with the IOC to clarify all the circumstances of the decision," - said in a statement by the press service on the official website of the NOC.
