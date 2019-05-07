EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Torch of II European Games continues relay race

Today is the next stage on the way of the torch to Belarus: moving from the Italian town of Courmayeur to the capital of Slovenia Ljubljana. On the eve the climbers took the torch to the top of Mount Mont Blanc and gave the torch of the main sporting event of the Old World to bikers. By the way, the flag of Belteleradiocompany also visited Mont Blanc.

