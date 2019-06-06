Fire of II European Games welcomed in Gomel

The relay Flame of Peace continues to travel around the country. Now the fire of bright victories is in Gomel.



To this hour the torch relay has already covered several dozen kilometers. Torchbearers managed to visit the regional children's hospital, as well as several industrial enterprises including the production of combine harvesters and the Gomel house-building plant.



The fire was met by hundreds of people: labor collectives. The program also includes an oil producing enterprise. Tomorrow Zhlobin will take over the baton. The fire will visit the metallurgical plant and the Kozel-Poklevsky’s manor.