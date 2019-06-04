PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
About 130 thousand tickets sold to II European Games

Depending on the sport, 10 to 15 percent of buyers are foreigners. Moreover, not only Europeans buy tickets, but also fans from America, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East.

The geography of fans has already exceeded fifty countries. A new block of rhythmic gymnastics tickets has been released, as well as tickets to the opening and closing ceremonies. The organizers say, the interest is growing as the Games are approaching.

