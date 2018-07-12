EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
About 1000 doping tests to be submitted by participants of 2nd European games in Minsk

This was stated by Giorgi Katulin, the head of the fund for management of the games, summing up the results of the seminar on preparations for the large-scale forum.

Employees of the National Anti-Doping Agency and Belarusian doping officers will participate in this program under the leadership of the European Olympic Committees. 

