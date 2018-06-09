PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Oleg Yurenya to compete for medals at European Rowing Championships today

The Belarusian athlete Oleg Yurenya will compete for the medals of the European Rowing Championships today. The championship is taking place in Belgrade, Serbia, these days.

In the 1,000m kayak race, Oleg Yurenya was the best in the semi-final. Other representatives of Belarus will try to qualify for the finals in their disciplines today.

Also, this championship will serve as qualification for the Second European Games 2019 that will be hosted by Minsk.

TV Channel Belarus 5 will broadcast the competitions live starting at 10:55. At approximately 11:16, the final race with the participation of Oleg Yurenya will take place.

