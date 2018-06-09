Oleg Yurenya to compete for medals at European Rowing Championships today

The Belarusian athlete Oleg Yurenya will compete for the medals of the European Rowing Championships today. The championship is taking place in Belgrade, Serbia, these days.

In the 1,000m kayak race, Oleg Yurenya was the best in the semi-final. Other representatives of Belarus will try to qualify for the finals in their disciplines today.

Also, this championship will serve as qualification for the Second European Games 2019 that will be hosted by Minsk.