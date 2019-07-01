EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Olga Govortsova becomes winner of ITF series tournament in German Darmstadt

The prize fund of the competition is 25 thousand dollars. In the final, the Belarusian beat Danish Clara Tauson -6:1, 7:6.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All