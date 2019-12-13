Olga Govortsova enters 1/8 finals of tournament in Mexico

Olga Govortsova made it to the 1/8 finals of the International tennis tournament in Monterrey. The prize fund of competitions in Mexico is more than 250000 dollars. The Belarusian defeated over American Caroline Doleheid - 3: 6, 6: 2, 6: 1. Govortsova’s rival will be determined next night in a match between Ukraine Elina Svitolina and Montenegro Danka Kovinic.