EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Olga Govortsova enters 1/16 tournament in Mexico

Olga Govortsova wins the 2nd round of the qualification of the tournament in Mexico with a prize fund of more than 250000 dollars. Govortsova will compete with 21-year-old American Caroline Dolehide in the 1/16th final.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All